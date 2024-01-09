Rajamahendravaram: Vibrant Sankranti celebrations at ISTS

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: International School of Technology and Science (ISTS) for Women, Autonomous College, Rajahmundry took part in Sankranti celebrations with gusto.

ISTS Chairman Upender Reddy and Principal Dr Rajashri Rao presided over the function. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and enthusiasm as participants showcased their creativity in the Rangoli and kite-flying competitions. Dr Venkat Reddy, DAP, JNTU-K, and Dr Udaya Bhaskar, HOD, the Department of Commerce, Adikavi Nannaya University, were the chief guests on the first day.

On 2nd day, Dr Saibabu, DAA, JNTU-K, Dr Ramakrishnaiah, JNTU-K Controller of Examinations, Dr G Bhaskar Rao, Chairman, GSL Medical College, and TK Visweswara Reddy, Chairman, Rajamahendri Group of Institutions were present.

Upender Reddy explained the 14-year journey of the college. He mentioned important milestones like NBA and NAAC accreditation with A+ grades. ISTS achieved autonomous status from UGC in 2023. A significant number of students are selected for top MNCs even during this recession period.

This year ISTS has achieved an impressive 80% placement rate.

JNTU-K Academic Planning Director Dr K Venkat Reddy emphasised the importance of communication, creativity, and collaboration for getting jobs in top MNCs.

The students enthusiastically participated in various programmes organised to symbolsze Sankranti traditions. Students who showed talent in various subjects and exemplary farmers were felicitated.