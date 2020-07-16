Rajamahendravaram: Viswa Guru Book of World Records for SSS

Rajamahendravaram: A noted non-governmental organisation Swarnandhra Seva Samsta (SSS) has entered 'Viswa Guru Book of World Records' for recognition of its 100 days continuous service to migrant workers and hapless people in the city during coronavirus pandemic.

MP Margani Bharat Ram presenting the certificate to SSA founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu at a meeting held here on Thursday, he said it is not an easy task to serve two lakh needy continuously for 100 days and 1,500 hours.

The founder spent his own money from his pocket also in this regard, he pointed out. SSS came into existence 25 years ago and had a prominent place among NGOs and even government also takes its help as per need.

Everyone should encourage this type of NGOs serving the needy in society and congratulated its founder for entering Viswa Guru Book of World Records and assured to extend his co-operation for its services.

Later, SSS founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu said many people extended their help to continue its 100 days service. The NGO is always in forefront to serve the people in the society.

YSRCP leaders A Vasu, Amir Pasha, SSA vice-president B Bharani, V S Rao and others were present.