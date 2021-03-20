Rajamahendravaram: Women urged to back Jagan

Rajamahendravaram: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das appealed to women to play pivotal role in the ensuing elections and create a record to see YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister for many years. Addressing women at Mahila Vijaya Gadha meeting held at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram under the aegis of YSRCP urban coordinator Dr Akula Satyanarayana, he said that the Chief Minister is giving top priority to women in all aspects and implementing many welfare schemes for them. Because of the ongoing welfare schemes, women can compete with men in all fronts in the State.

To give priority to women in politics, 50 per cent of the seats were reserved to them in the elections. Majority of women became chairpersons in municipalities, municipal corporations and sarpanches besides ward members. It is the time for women to extend their support to the Chief Minister. MP Margani Bharat mentioned that women of other States were saying that the women in Andhra Pradesh are lucky as they are getting many sops from the government. Rajamahendravaram Mayor post was given as a gift to the Chief Minister, he averred. Urban and rural coordinators Dr Akula Satyanarayana, Chandana Nageswar, leaders RSP Rao, N Srinivas and others were present.