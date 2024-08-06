Rajamahendravaram: Workshop on trends in computer technology held

Rajamahendravaram: A one-day workshop on ‘Current trends in Computer Technology and its Applications’ was organised by the Computer Department of the SKR Government Women’s College, under the leadership of Principal Dr B Raghava Kumari.

The programme is aimed to provide career guidance to students on modern technology and its applications. Vidya Sagar, Director of Anurag IT Solutions, spoke on various topics such as job opportunities in IT, required skills, cybercrimes, and cyber security. He also explained how students can improve their communication skills and web applications.

This programme was attended by Vice-Principal KS Ratna Kumar, IQAC coordinator Dr M Sunitha, academic coordinator Dr Shravani, career cell coordinator M Veeraraju, English Department in-charge Dr B Anuradha Suryakumari, computer faculty E Mounika, B Bhuvana, and students.