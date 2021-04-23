Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP leader blames officials for rising Covid cases

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP urban coordinator Dr Akula Satyanarayana has alleged that becauseof the negligence of some young officers, corona cases are increasing in the city even though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to combat the problem.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here on Friday, he advised them to work together to reduce the increasing corona cases in the city. "It seems that no vaccination is being given to corona patients in eight urban health centres in the city. It is observed that the nursing staff in the urban health centres are not even know about the loading of vaccine properly into the syringes.They does not know how to behave with the people coming to the health centres," he alleged.

He termed the urban health centres as corona breeding centres where no facilities available and on Thursday only 800 doses of vaccine was given. "Indian Medical Association (IMA) is ready to extend necessary help. In one hour, 3,200 doses will be administered, if IMA gives a chance," the doctor said.

The State gvernment is paying an amount of Rs 4 lakh per month to Dhanush Health Care which is maintaining the health centres. However, it is not providing medical facilities even to 400 people.

Dr Akula Satyanrayana further said steps were taken to collect the information relating to health services provided and medicines used during the last one year.The issue will be takento the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Health Minister Alla Nani with a request to initiate action against Dhanush Health Care centre. Covaxin and Covishield vaccines are working well, he said and asked the people not to believe the rumours in this regard. It is the duty of the officials to inspect the urban health centres to deliver goods to the people in right time. They should work as per the wishes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.