Rajamahendravaram: Yuvatha-Haritha to reduce air pollution

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram said that a new programme Yuvatha-Haritha will be launched in the city with an aim to reduce pollution on March 1. Rajamahendravaram is one among eight cities, where pollution is increasing.

Inaugurating logo of the programme at a press conference at his office here on Friday, he said students will be made part and parcel of the programme to bring awareness about pollution, its effects and importance of planting saplings.

The name of the respective student will be tagged to the plant and he/she is responsible to take care of it and through geo-tagging of the plant, the condition of the plant can be known from time to time, he added.

As many as 12 important roads such as AVA road, Jawaharlal Nehru road, central prison road, Tilak road etc were identified to plant eight to 10 feet height plants on the dividers.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, GAIL etc provide plants under its corporate social responsibility and cost of each plant is in between Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, he averred.

Plans are afoot to organise 2k or 5k run to bring awareness among the people about the advantages of tree plantation in the city. Municipal Corporation will supply water to the plants.

YSRCP parliamentary constituency in-charge K Moshes, urban and rural coordinators Dr Akula Satyanarayana, Chandana Nageswar, former MLA Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao and others were present.