Live
- Fire at Police Centre, 300 vehicles gutted
- No rallies, celebrations allowed after counting process: Collector
- Priyadarshini Engg college surroundings declared as Red Zone
- Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin 7th Clinic Launched at KPHB
- CITU Formation Day celebrated
- Rajampet, Badvel sub-jails inspected
- Complete RDSS works speedily, APSPDCL officials told
- Kautilya IIM MBA admission achievers felicitated
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 31 May, 2024
- BJP leaders to urge Centre to investigate phone-tapping case?
Just In
Rajampet, Badvel sub-jails inspected
Highlights
Kadapa: Acting on the instructions from the National Judicial Service, New Delhi and AP State Judicial Service, Amaravati, Kadapa district judicial...
Kadapa: Acting on the instructions from the National Judicial Service, New Delhi and AP State Judicial Service, Amaravati, Kadapa district judicial service inspected sub-jails in Rajampet and Badvel on Thursday.
The judicial officials inspected prison surroundings, dormitory rooms, kitchen, toilets and registers. They inquired about the facilities provided to prisoners. The inspections aimed to ensure that the conditions in these facilities meet the required standards and that the inmates receive proper care and amenities.
Rajampet and Badvel sub-jail superintendents and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS