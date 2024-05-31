  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajampet, Badvel sub-jails inspected

Rajampet, Badvel sub-jails inspected
x
Highlights

Kadapa: Acting on the instructions from the National Judicial Service, New Delhi and AP State Judicial Service, Amaravati, Kadapa district judicial...

Kadapa: Acting on the instructions from the National Judicial Service, New Delhi and AP State Judicial Service, Amaravati, Kadapa district judicial service inspected sub-jails in Rajampet and Badvel on Thursday.

The judicial officials inspected prison surroundings, dormitory rooms, kitchen, toilets and registers. They inquired about the facilities provided to prisoners. The inspections aimed to ensure that the conditions in these facilities meet the required standards and that the inmates receive proper care and amenities.

Rajampet and Badvel sub-jail superintendents and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X