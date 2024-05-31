Rajampet, Badvel sub-jails inspected

Kadapa: Acting on the instructions from the National Judicial Service, New Delhi and AP State Judicial Service, Amaravati, Kadapa district judicial service inspected sub-jails in Rajampet and Badvel on Thursday.

The judicial officials inspected prison surroundings, dormitory rooms, kitchen, toilets and registers. They inquired about the facilities provided to prisoners. The inspections aimed to ensure that the conditions in these facilities meet the required standards and that the inmates receive proper care and amenities.

Rajampet and Badvel sub-jail superintendents and others were present.