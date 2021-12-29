Rajampet: House construction workers seek curbs on sand smuggling

Rajampet: House construction workers under the banner of AP Building & Workers Union(APBWU) staged a protest in front of Sub-Collector's Office in Rajampet demanding curbs on sand smuggling on Wednesday.

The protesters also appealed to the administration to initiate steps for bringing sand for protecting the interest of house construction workers. Speaking on the occasion, AP Building& Workers Union(APBWU) district secretary U Maddileti alleged that following issuance of permission to private persons for excavating sand in the reaches, sand mafia was ruling roost. Later they submitted memorandum to Sub-Collector Ketan Garg. Garg assured them to resolve the issue soon.