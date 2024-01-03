Rajampet MLA meets new pensioners and assured the continue welfare in future

The Rajampet legislator, Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy, conducted a meeting with new pensioners at the local MPDO office on Wednesday. During the meeting, he assured the people of Rajampet constituency that they will have a happy and peaceful new year.

Reddy mentioned that during the elections, CM promised to provide a monthly pension of 3000 rupees, and he has fulfilled that promise. He informed the attendees that many beneficiaries have already been supported through this initiative.

Expressing gratitude for being elected as an MLA for two terms in the Rajampet Constituency, Mr. Reddy asked for forgiveness if there were any mistakes on his part. He assured everyone that the development in the constituency will continue and requested their blessings to serve them better in the future.

Numerous local officials and public representatives from the YSRCP party, such as Ontimitta Mandal president Janardhan Reddy, state director Akepati Venugopal Reddy, mandal conveners, sarpanches, MPTCs, activists, and others also participated in the program.