Rajitha gets Best Cadet Award

Anantapur: Koppolu Rajitha, representing Kurnool Group, has been honoured with Best Cadet Award in National Cadet Corps (NCC) at JNTUACEA. The award recognises her exceptional leadership, discipline, and unwavering dedication to the NCC.

JNTUA Vice Chancellor Prof Sudarshan Rao, Commanding Officer Col LD Roudreze of 6(A) Girls Battalion, Principal Prof Chenna Reddy, ANO Capt Dr Sharada, and PI Staff Hav Anil Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

JNTUA and NCC community congratulated Rajitha on this notable achievement, which stands as a symbol of dedication, perseverance, and excellence.