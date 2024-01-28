Raju elected as chairman of Jr Chamber Intl Alumni Club

Vijayawada: Renowned personality development expert, orator and author G V N Raju was elected as the chairman of Junior Chamber International Alumni Club of India -Zone XII.

He has taken charge of the office of the chairman of Junior Chamber International India Alumni Club Zone XII at a programme organised in Gollapudi on Saturday.

Raju joined as a member 38 years ago and later served as a national trainer and has now been elevated to the post of Chairman.

National advisor of the organisation JFS Sunil Kumar, vice-president Vinay Mehta and national director Manoj Thakkar congratulated Raju on the grand installation ceremony.