Raju elected as chairman of Jr Chamber Intl Alumni Club
Vijayawada: Renowned personality development expert, orator and author G V N Raju was elected as the chairman of Junior Chamber International Alumni Club of India -Zone XII.
He has taken charge of the office of the chairman of Junior Chamber International India Alumni Club Zone XII at a programme organised in Gollapudi on Saturday.
Raju joined as a member 38 years ago and later served as a national trainer and has now been elevated to the post of Chairman.
National advisor of the organisation JFS Sunil Kumar, vice-president Vinay Mehta and national director Manoj Thakkar congratulated Raju on the grand installation ceremony.
