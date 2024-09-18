Rally for clean environment organised at Madanapalle

Madanapalle: In a bid to promote cleanliness and a healthy environment, MLA Shahjahan Basha led an awareness rally on Swachtha Hi Seva in Madanapalle on Tuesday. The rally organised by students from various schools, commenced from the local municipal office and concluded at BT College.

During the event, MLA Basha emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness at homes, offices and surroundings, stating that only through individual responsibility can a healthy society be fostered. He praised the efforts of the local DWCRA women’s associations for their successful distribution of essential commodities to flood victims in Vijayawada, attributing their success to proper packaging and coordination.

Municipal chairperson Manuja Reddy, Commissioner Pramila and other women participated in the rally. Later, the MLA paid tributes to social reformer Periyar Ramaswamy on his 144th birth anniversary by placing a floral wreath at his portrait in his office.

TDP leaders, including former market yard chairman Gurrappa Naidu and others took part in the event.