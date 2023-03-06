Rally held on women's health awareness

Indian Medical Association Women Doctors Wing (IMAWDW) and Rajahmundry Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association organised an awareness rally from Kambala Cheruvu Main Gate to Pushkar Ghat on Sunday, on the occasion of International Women's Day.





IMAWDW Rajahmundry president Dr Kasturi Vijaya Lakshmi, Dr Anasuri Padmalatha, Dr Priyanka, Rajahmundry Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association president Dr Chandrika, secretary Dr Devisree Murari, former president Dr Padmaja, Dr Divya, Dr Chitti Sudha, Dr Y Sunitha, Dr D Lakshmi, Dr Spandana, Dr K Harika, Dr P Renuka, Dr Aswini and others participated.





They said that they are organising women's week from March 1. As part of this, under the auspices of Rajahmundry Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association, they created awareness among the girls of tribal welfare and BC welfare hostels about nutrition, and precautions to be taken for menstrual problems and anaemia. Free blood tests were conducted and sanitary pads were distributed, they said. They announced that free cancer screening tests and breast scanning will be conducted in all gynaecological hospitals on March 8.



