Rally held on 'World Environment Day'

Visakhapatnam : The government should take stringent action against polluting industries and protect people from growing pollution levels, demanded CITU state president Ch Narasinga Rao, state convener of the Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) T Kameswara Rao and Jana Vijnana Vedika district vice president K Padma. On the occasion of 'World Environment Day' (WED), a rally was organised from CITU office to Jagadamba junction here on Sunday with a slogan 'Protect environment, take action against industries that emit pollution'.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasinga Rao said due to the lapses in government policies, many industries are causing pollution. He pointed out that the ban on plastic will only be remembered on the occasion of the WED. He said it was not appropriate to charge a penalty against consumers without taking action against companies that produce plastics.

The CITU state president advised the authorities concerned to make cloth and jute bags available in the market instead of polythene bags.

Jana Vignana Vedika district vice president Padma said pollution-emitting industries have grown massively in the district and demanded immediate action against such industries.

Kameswara Rao of PAV said the government needs to spend more money on environmental protection.

CITU general secretary RKSV Kumar, secretary Jagan, public health forum leaders Chandramouli and Santosh, Uttarandhra Development Forum general secretary A. Aja Sharma took part in the programme.