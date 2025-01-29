Live
Just In
Ram Gopal Varma summoned by Ongole police to appear in first week of February
Renowned film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) is under scrutiny as the Ongole Rural Police in Prakasam district have issued fresh notices regarding a case involving obscene posts. The police, utilizing WhatsApp for communication, instructed RGV to appear for questioning on February 4.
However, RGV responded that he would be occupied with film shootings on that day. He has expressed his willingness to consider attending the questioning on February 7 instead.
This is not the first instance of police engagement with the director; he has previously received summons twice but failed to appear for questioning. Subsequently, Varma sought anticipatory bail from the High Court, which was granted. The court explicitly emphasized the importance of RGV's cooperation in the ongoing investigation.