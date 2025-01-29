  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ram Gopal Varma summoned by Ongole police to appear in first week of February

Ram Gopal Varma
x

Ram Gopal Varma

Highlights

Renowned film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) is under scrutiny as the Ongole Rural Police in Prakasam district have issued fresh notices regarding a case involving obscene posts

Renowned film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) is under scrutiny as the Ongole Rural Police in Prakasam district have issued fresh notices regarding a case involving obscene posts. The police, utilizing WhatsApp for communication, instructed RGV to appear for questioning on February 4.

However, RGV responded that he would be occupied with film shootings on that day. He has expressed his willingness to consider attending the questioning on February 7 instead.

This is not the first instance of police engagement with the director; he has previously received summons twice but failed to appear for questioning. Subsequently, Varma sought anticipatory bail from the High Court, which was granted. The court explicitly emphasized the importance of RGV's cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick