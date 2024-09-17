Ram Mohan assures measures to make Vizag as a film hub

Visakhapatnam: Efforts would be made to shift the film industry from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, said Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

When representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Film Industry Employees Federation (APFIE) met the Union Minister here on Monday and appealed to him to consider developing Visakhapatnam as a film hub, Ram Mohan Naidu responded positively and informed that by developing a film hub in AP, employment would be created for those involved in the 24 crafts of cinema.

“Challenges faced in the film industry would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and a solution will be worked out soon. If shootings happen in Andhra Pradesh, it will provide employment to several locals and bring down cost of production for filmmakers as they need not depend on Telangana for their shooting needs,” the Union Minister opined.

APFIE chairman Kancharla Atchuta Rao stated that North Andhra, twin Godavari districts and Rayalaseema are suitable for film shootings. By establishing a film hub in Visakhapatnam, the livelihood of those involved in various crafts of filmmaking across North Andhra will be enhanced, he suggested.

Responding to the plea by APFIE, the Union Minister said a proposal will be made to the Central Board of Film Certification and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on bifurcating the film industry and set up related offices in Andhra Pradesh.