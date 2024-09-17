Live
- Muslims to take out 1,500th Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sept 19
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Martyrs and Marks Public Administration Day
- Five of six poll promises fulfilled
- Buggana slams TDP-led govt for budget delay
- Vijayawada DRM participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' says sanitation is everybody's business
- Telangana Prajapalana Dinotsavam celebrated in HMRL
- MCD asked to pay ₹10L damages to youth’s kin
- One nation, one election’ not possible under present Constitution: PC
- Waqf law-III: Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill-2024 heats up in State
- RSC holds quiz contest on World Ozone Day
Just In
Ram Mohan assures measures to make Vizag as a film hub
Efforts would be made to shift the film industry from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, said Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.
Visakhapatnam: Efforts would be made to shift the film industry from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, said Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.
When representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Film Industry Employees Federation (APFIE) met the Union Minister here on Monday and appealed to him to consider developing Visakhapatnam as a film hub, Ram Mohan Naidu responded positively and informed that by developing a film hub in AP, employment would be created for those involved in the 24 crafts of cinema.
“Challenges faced in the film industry would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and a solution will be worked out soon. If shootings happen in Andhra Pradesh, it will provide employment to several locals and bring down cost of production for filmmakers as they need not depend on Telangana for their shooting needs,” the Union Minister opined.
APFIE chairman Kancharla Atchuta Rao stated that North Andhra, twin Godavari districts and Rayalaseema are suitable for film shootings. By establishing a film hub in Visakhapatnam, the livelihood of those involved in various crafts of filmmaking across North Andhra will be enhanced, he suggested.
Responding to the plea by APFIE, the Union Minister said a proposal will be made to the Central Board of Film Certification and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on bifurcating the film industry and set up related offices in Andhra Pradesh.