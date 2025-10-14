Rama Rao elected to Red Cross national managing body

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society chairman Y D Rama Rao has been elected to the national managing body of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

The apex body functions under the chairmanship of JP Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, according to a communiqué from the office of IRCS here on Monday.

Twelve members were selected from among the 28 state and Union Territory branches of the IRCS for a two-year term.

Rama Rao’s election marks recognition of his long-standing commitment and leadership in humanitarian service.

A veteran Red Cross leader, Rama Rao earlier served as chairman of the Kakinada District Branch, where he led several impactful humanitarian and community welfare initiatives, significantly strengthening the Red Cross movement in the region.

For his exemplary service, he was honoured with the President’s Gold Medal in 2018–19.

His inclusion in the national managing body is expected to further bolster Red Cross initiatives across South India, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, enhancing the organisation’s outreach and community service efforts.