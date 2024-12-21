  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ramakrishna takes charge as Special Branch DSP

Special Branch DSP Ramakrishna meeting SP Nara-simha Kishore on Friday after taking charge in Ra-jahmundry
x

Special Branch DSP Ramakrishna meeting SP Nara-simha Kishore on Friday after taking charge in Ra-jahmundry

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): B Ramakrishna officially assumed duties as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for the Special...

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): B Ramakrishna officially assumed duties as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for the Special Branch in East Godavari district on Friday.

After taking charge, Ramakrishna paid a courtesy visit to the District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore. Ramakrishna, a 1991 batch officer, previously served as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Ramachandra-puram, located in the Konaseema district.

His transfer to the Special Branch of East Godavari district comes as part of the recent reshuffling of officials.

Police officials and staff extended their support and welcomed the new DSP as he stepped into his latest role.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick