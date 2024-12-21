Ramakrishna takes charge as Special Branch DSP

Live
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): B Ramakrishna officially assumed duties as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for the Special Branch in East Godavari district on Friday.
After taking charge, Ramakrishna paid a courtesy visit to the District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore. Ramakrishna, a 1991 batch officer, previously served as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Ramachandra-puram, located in the Konaseema district.
His transfer to the Special Branch of East Godavari district comes as part of the recent reshuffling of officials.
Police officials and staff extended their support and welcomed the new DSP as he stepped into his latest role.
