Ramatheertham temple to be renovated at a cost of Rs 3 crore

Amaravati: Minister for endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said Sri Kodandrama Swamy temple at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram, where the idol was beheaded by unidentified persons recently, would be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

In a review with officials here on Monday, the minister said the TTD would supply the idol of Srirama for the 700 ft high temple. As part of the renovation, the steps route would be developed, he said adding the temple's pond (koneru) and other facilities would be developed and surroundings would be provided with electricity.

Endowments secretary Girija Sankar, special commissioner P Arjuna Rao, SE Srinivas and regional joint commissioner Brahmaramba were present. Later, in a meeting with priests, Srinivas said that the state government was committed for the welfare of the priests.

He said the government had conducted meetings with priests associations on welfare programmes. He promised to increase the wages of priests from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month and Rs 16,500 for those who were getting Rs 10,000 at present.

He said Rs 3,6000 would be given to all temples under Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme.