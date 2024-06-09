Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani likely to take oath today

New Delhi: The young MP from Srikakulam, K Rammohan Naidu, who won for the third time on TDP ticket and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, an NRI who won with a huge majority from Guntur, are likely to be sworn in as ministers in the Union Cabinet on Sunday.

The formula that has been followed in the formation of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet is to allot one Cabinet berth per 10 members. The TDP has 16 MPs hence it has been decided to give one Cabinet and one MoS. According to top sources, while Ramamohan Naidu would be the Cabinet rank minister, Chandrasekhar will be the MoS. TDP sources, including party national general secretary N Lokesh, said this time the TDP had adopted a different approach. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, during his discussions with Modi, urged him to decide the number and he would send the list of names.

The TDP is more concerned about developing the state and hence it had emphasized on getting more funds for developing the capital city of Amaravati, speedy completion of the Polavaram project, attracting more industries so that they create more job opportunities.

Sources said though some parties like the CPM have already started making noise that the TDP should demand special category status for the state, the TDP said till 2019 that was their main demand. Now the demand for the special status is one of the many demands not the main demand. Their priorities have changed, and they need to put the state economy back on track and undo all the harm that had been done during the YSRCP rule.