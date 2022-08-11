Rampachodavaram: Central team visits flood-affected areas

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): The inter-ministerial central team on Wednesday visited some villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju district to assess the damage caused by the recent floods. The team reached Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening and reached Rampachodavaram on Wednesday morning.

The team members discussed with the district officials and other officials, who headed flood relief programmes in different mandals. Later, the team visited villages in Chinturu and Kunavaram mandals to observe the flood damage.

The team members inspected Sabari Kothagudem village in Kunavaram mandal. On this occasion, locals told the Central team about their problems. They said that even after 15 days after flood subsided, mud has not been removed from their villages and streets and power supply was not yet restored in some areas. They said that they would go to resettlement colony if R&R package was given to them as it was identified as a flood zone.

The members of the Central committee assured the people that their demand would be brought to the attention of the Central government. District Collector Sumeet Kumar and other officials have accompanied the committee during the tour.

Meanwhile, as Godavari flood level has increased again, road connections have been cut at many places in Chinturu and Kunavaram mandals due to water blockade, and the committee's visit has been hampered. Officials said that traffic has stopped on Chinturu-Bhadrachalam road and the tour route has been changed at some places.