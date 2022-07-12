Rampachodavaram: Many villages lose contact with mandal headquarters

Rampachodavaram (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): More than 200 tribal villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju district were affected by the flood as many villages were submerged. Devipatnam, Koonavaram, Yetapaka, Chinturu and VR Puram mandals were affected by floods. About 60 villages in these four mandals have lost contact with mandal headquarters. As floodwater was overflowing on national and State highways in Koonavaram and Chinturu mandals, traffic to Chhattisgarh, Odisha and other States was stalled.

Sabari floodwater has been overflowing on Kunavaram - VR Puram bridge, stalling traffic on this route. Due to floodwater and damage to roads, transport was stopped between Chinturu, Kunavaram, Yetapaka and VR Puram mandals. Power outage is continuing for the past 24 hours.

As vehicular traffic was suspended due to floodwater flowing on roads, the officials are unable to visit these mandalas and undertake any relief measures.

There is shortage of basic necessities in some villages. Bhadrachalam - Chinturu national highway 30 was blocked by floodwater at Nellipaka. The road from Chinturu to Odisha was also waterlogged. People of 35 villages in Polavaram merged mandals have lost contact with mandal headquarters. Kondamodalu village of Devipatnam mandal was submerged in floodwater. Locals were struggling to get supplies. National Disaster Response Force personnel shifted families affected by flood in Kunavaram and VR Puram mandal centres to safer places in vans and autos.