Rampachodavaram: Officials supply essentials to flood victims

Rampachodavaram (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam said that essential items have been supplied to flood victims in Kathanapalli, Kothagudem and other villages of Devipatnam mandal.

The essentials will be supplied to the affected people till floods recede. The Sub-Collector flagged off the van carrying essentials including onions, vegetables, milk, fresh water, 20 life jackets, 140 blankets and 35 tarpaulins.

The Sub-Collector said that flood relief operations are being carried out in Chinturu, Kunavaram, Yetapaka, VR Puram and Devipatnam mandals of Rampachodavaram division.ITDA, APO General CH Srinivasa Rao, Tahsildar CH Srinivasa Rao, GCC Divisional Manager J Euston and others were present on the occasion.