Rampachodavaram: Pollur Falls closed for visitors for five days

Rampachodavaram: Entry to visitors has been temporarily suspended at Polluru Falls in the Mothugudem area of Chinturu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. At the waterfall, sanitation has completely deteriorated with plastic bottles, plastic bags, empty liquor bottles, paper plates, and food waste. This deteriorating weather is causing problems for tourists. The Forest Department has taken steps to improve these conditions. Chinturu DFO Vakapalli Saibaba confirmed that they have stopped tourists from coming to the waterfall for five days from Saturday and in the meantime, the responsibility of bringing the sanitation situation at Pollur waterfall back to normal has been handed over to the Vana Samrashana Samiti (VSS).

He added that better facilities will be provided to the tourists at the waterfall. He said that the security measures will be strengthened to curb the frequent deaths at this waterfall. Arrangements will be made for women to change clothes and toilets. Construction of BT road from R&B road point to waterfall will also be done, he said.

Meanwhile, the proposal to levy parking fees for vehicles and entry fees for tourists will also be implemented soon. It is reported that the government has accepted the proposals submitted by the forest department. If this materializes, a check post will be set up at the falls.