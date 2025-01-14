Rampachodavaram Sees Surge in Tourists During Sankranti Festival

The agency areas of Rampachodavaram are experiencing a significant influx of tourists this Sankranti festival, transforming the region into a vibrant hub of activity. Visitors are flocking to popular destinations within the Godavari district, notably the bustling areas of Rampachodavaram and Maredimilli.

Tourists have streamed into Chintoor, VR Puram, and Maredimilli mandals, creating a lively atmosphere as they celebrate the Sankranti festival. Among the highlights is the stunning Polluru waterfall located in the Mothugudem panchayat of Chintoor mandal, which has become a major attraction for locals and visitors from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alike. Travelers have formed long queues to experience the natural beauty of the waterfall while enjoying their holiday getaway.

As families celebrate the festival in style, many are also taking the opportunity to relax and unwind, making the most of the extended holiday season. The agency areas are bustling with activity, as visitors engage in various festivities and explore what the natural landscapes have to offer.

In addition to the rising foot traffic, there is an increased demand for accommodations, particularly at resorts in the Manyam region, showcasing the growing interest in this picturesque area.

With the combination of festival celebrations and a surge of holidaymakers, the Rampachodavaram agency has indeed become a lively destination this Sankranti.