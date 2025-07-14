Rampant illegal constructions continue on Mutt lands

Tirupati: Encroachments and illegal constructions on lands belonging to Hathiramji and Parakala Mutts in Tirupati are continuing unabated, despite clear status quo orders from the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

In response, the district administration has intensified its crackdown, warning that those defying court directives will face criminal cases, including contempt of court.

Acting on instructions from District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, the Revenue and Endowments Departments conducted joint inspections across disputed sites in Tirupati Urban and Rural mandals, particularly on survey numbers 145, 146, and 147 — areas under judicial scrutiny. The High Court had directed that no alterations be made to these lands until ongoing property disputes are resolved.

During a site visit a couple of days ago, a team led by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) B Rama Mohan, tahsildar Ramanjaneyulu Naik, Endowments Joint Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy, along with Chandragiri DSP Prasad and MR Palle Circle Inspector, found that a group led by Narasimha Reddy had resumed construction in blatant violation of the court’s orders. The group is reportedly backed by Parakala Mutt.

Officials immediately halted the construction and summoned the parties involved, cautioning that any further violations would trigger strict legal consequences.

In Avilala village, encroachments were also detected on survey number 146, where poramboke land, classified as a canal area adjacent to Hathiramji Mutt, has been occupied. Though the Revenue Department had earlier served eviction notices, the encroachers did not comply. When officials arrived to clear the encroachments, they faced resistance from a group led by one Sethu Madhav, who claimed the land was part of survey number 147.

Revenue officials clarified on site that the land in question is government property and is officially recorded as a water body. They cited Supreme Court guidelines prohibiting encroachments on water bodies and public lands. Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar warned, “The High Court has ordered maintenance of status quo, yet some individuals continue unauthorised constructions and illegal occupation of government land. Such acts will invite stringent legal action.”

Authorities reiterated that all encroachments, whether on mutt properties or government poramboke lands, will be removed. Any obstruction of enforcement efforts, they warned, would result in prosecution under contempt of court and other relevant laws.