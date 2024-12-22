  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ramraj Cotton opens new showroom at Jangareddygudem

Ramraj Cotton opens new showroom at Jangareddygudem
x
Highlights

Ramraj Cotton inaugurated a new showroom in Jangareddygudem of Eluru district, marking another milestone in its journey to pre-serve tradition while embracing modernity.

Jangareddy gudem (Eluru District): Ramraj Cotton inaugurated a new showroom in Jangareddygudem of Eluru district, marking another milestone in its journey to pre-serve tradition while embracing modernity.

The grand opening took place on Saturday at Eluru Road in Jangareddygudem.

The event was graced by Songa Roshan Kumar, MLA, who inaugurated the showroom, while Bathina Lakshmi, Municipal Chairperson, lit the ceremonial lamp. The first purchase was made by Mandavalli Vijaya Saradhi, former Sarpanch.

Founder and chairman of K R Nagarajan welcomed the gathering and introduced the brand’s latest innovations like antibacterial dhotis, designed to protect against infections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick