Ramraj Cotton opens new showroom at Jangareddygudem

Highlights
Jangareddy gudem (Eluru District): Ramraj Cotton inaugurated a new showroom in Jangareddygudem of Eluru district, marking another milestone in its journey to pre-serve tradition while embracing modernity.
The grand opening took place on Saturday at Eluru Road in Jangareddygudem.
The event was graced by Songa Roshan Kumar, MLA, who inaugurated the showroom, while Bathina Lakshmi, Municipal Chairperson, lit the ceremonial lamp. The first purchase was made by Mandavalli Vijaya Saradhi, former Sarpanch.
Founder and chairman of K R Nagarajan welcomed the gathering and introduced the brand’s latest innovations like antibacterial dhotis, designed to protect against infections.
