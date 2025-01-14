Rangoli competitions held at Mamidalapadu

Kurnool: Sankranti celebrations were held at Mamidalapadu under the auspices of the society president Y Rameshwara Reddy.

Sankranti celebrations were held at ward 38 of Mamidalapadu in the Kurnool Municipal Corporation under the auspices of the V Rambhupal Chowdhury Education Society.

Women turned out in large numbers for the Rangoli competition organised under the chairmanship of the society president Y.Rameshwara Reddy to celebrate Sankranti.

Women used a variety of colours in Rangoli. Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu participated as the chief guest and presented prizes to the winners of Rangoli.

Sarita received the first prize (rice cooker), Manjula bagged the second prize (mixer) and Latha received the third prize (frying pan).

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner lauded the society for organizing the Rangoli competitions every year and encouraging women.

He pointed out that Rangoli brings out the hidden talent in women.

Locals Maheswara Reddy, Sambhasiva Rao, Aditya Reddy, Surendra Goudu, Prasad, Sunkulamma, Munna and others were present.