Rangoli competitions mark Sankranti Sambaralu

Guntur : Rangoli and Mehendi competitions were conducted as part of GMC Sankranti Sambaralu on the premises of GMC NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said GMC conducted the Sankranti Sambaralu programme reflecting Telugu culture and old traditions.

He said as many as 72 women participated in the rangoli competitions and participation prizes were given to all.

G Suresh, P Sujatha, T Bharati bagged first, second and third prizes.

GMC officials were present.