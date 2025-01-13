Live
- Advocate Prasuna new DLSA member
- MLA Yennam unveils Hans india calendar
- Rythu Bharosa soon after Sankranti festival says Uttam Kumar Reddy
- PURE EV expands footprint in state
- Get Munneru retaining wall ready by July 15 says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
- Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday celebrated
- Swami Vivekananda lauded as eternal inspiration to youth
- ‘Sannapureddy’ in race for BJP chief post
- Take steps to reopen SKIT under JNTU
- CM reaches Naravaripalle on a 4-day visit
Just In
Rangoli competitions mark Sankranti Sambaralu
Highlights
Rangoli and Mehendi competitions were conducted as part of GMC Sankranti Sambaralu on the premises of GMC NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium on Sunday.
Guntur : Rangoli and Mehendi competitions were conducted as part of GMC Sankranti Sambaralu on the premises of GMC NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said GMC conducted the Sankranti Sambaralu programme reflecting Telugu culture and old traditions.
He said as many as 72 women participated in the rangoli competitions and participation prizes were given to all.
G Suresh, P Sujatha, T Bharati bagged first, second and third prizes.
GMC officials were present.
Next Story