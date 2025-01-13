  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rangoli competitions mark Sankranti Sambaralu

Rangoli competitions mark Sankranti Sambaralu
x

GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, MLA Galla Madhavi looking at rangoli on at NTR GMC Stadium in Guntur on Sunday

Highlights

Rangoli and Mehendi competitions were conducted as part of GMC Sankranti Sambaralu on the premises of GMC NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium on Sunday.

Guntur : Rangoli and Mehendi competitions were conducted as part of GMC Sankranti Sambaralu on the premises of GMC NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said GMC conducted the Sankranti Sambaralu programme reflecting Telugu culture and old traditions.

He said as many as 72 women participated in the rangoli competitions and participation prizes were given to all.

G Suresh, P Sujatha, T Bharati bagged first, second and third prizes.

GMC officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick