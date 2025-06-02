Ration distribution programme inaugurated

Kakinada: Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar has announced that fair price shops will be developed as ‘mini-malls’ in future with the support of both the central and state governments.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ration distribution programme at a fair price shop in Vakalapudi village of Kakinada Rural constituency, the minister said that arrangements are being made to supply millets such as ragi, jowar, bajra, and Korra in addition to rice, keeping public health in mind.

Minister Manohar personally handed over ration supplies at the home of an elderly beneficiary Krishnasetty Gopal. He later addressed a public gathering, stating that around 8.15 lakh families across the state received ration supplies through 29,761 ration shops on Sunday morning. The minister said that the distribution of essentials through ration shops has long been a strong and transparent system, which had been damaged by the previous YSRCP government.

He criticised the Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs), saying their schedules were unclear and lacked proper records, and alleged that false claims were made about distributing 93% of ration in a single day. Manohar assured that the current coalition government is working to restore the dignity of ration dealers and urged them to serve the people with commitment.

He also directed that price boards, stock boards, and informative posters be prominently displayed in all fair price shops. QR code scanners will soon be installed at ration depots to enable the public to report issues directly to officials.

Minister Manohar mentioned that the government had purchased Rs 12,400 crore worth of paddy unmatched by any other state, and credited payments to the accounts of nearly 8 lakh farmers within 24 hours. “Even before farmers return from the mills, money is being credited to their bank accounts,” he stated.

He also noted that pensions are being distributed door-to-door from the first day of the month and stressed the Rs 894 crore allocation for providing a second LPG cylinder to women under the Deepam scheme.

Civil Supplies Commissioner Saurabh Gaur stated that the government is collecting real-time data every 10 minutes regarding ration distribution from shops. He promised that technical glitches would soon be addressed and advised dealers to maintain courteous and respectful behaviour with the public.

Joint collector Rahul Meena said efforts are underway to ensure timely and transparent distribution of essential commodities across 1,060 ration shops in 21 mandals of Kakinada district.

Kakinada Rural MLA Pantam Nanaji, Government Whip in the Legislative Council Pidugu Hariprasad, DCCB Chairman Tummala Ramaswamy, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer, former minister Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, former MLA Pendem Dorababu, and APSIDC Chairman Vegulla Leelakrishna participated in this programme.

Earlier in the day, Minister Nadendla Manohar inaugurated the ration distribution programme at a fair price shop in the 18th ward of Pithapuram, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan. The event was attended by District Collector S Shan Mohan, DCCB Chairman Tummala Ramaswamy, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer, former Pithapuram MLAs SVSN Varma and Pendem Dorababu, as well as Jana Sena party in-charge Marreddy Srinivas and other local leaders.