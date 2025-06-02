Ration shops restored as MDU system faulty

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised that the primary objective of the state government is to provide ration transparently to the poor without any difficulties or scope for criticism in the distribution process.

On Sunday, Minister DSBV Swamy, along with Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, and RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, relaunched the distribution of essential commodities through ration shops at Turpu Naayudu Palem of Kondapi assembly constituency. Speaking at the event, the minister explained that the previous government’s mobile distribution unit system caused inconvenience to cardholders, as vehicles would stop at random street locations instead of reaching homes, leaving beneficiaries uncertain about vehicle arrival times. The coalition government restored ration shops after coming to power. He announced that the essential commodities will be available through ration shops from the 1st to the 15th of every month, operating from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. He explained that statewide, there are 1.46 crore ration cards, with Prakasam district having 6,61,206 cards. Kondapi constituency has 92,257 cards, while this particular village has 617 cardholders.

QR codes have been installed at every ration shop to enable feedback and complaints from beneficiaries. The programme concluded with the minister performing the foundation stone ceremony and tree plantation for cement roads and side drains worth Rs 2 crore in Turpu Nayudu Palem SC Colony and Old SC Colony.