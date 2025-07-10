  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ratnakar takes charge as Director, PIB Vijayawada

Ratnakar takes charge as Director, PIB Vijayawada
x
Highlights

He will also hold the charge of the Director for CBC and Deputy Press Registrar General for PRGI in AP

Vijayawada: P Ratnakar has assumed the charge as the Director for Media and Communications in Press Information Bureau, Vijayawada, on Wednesday. Along with the PIB, Ratnakar will also hold the charge of the Director for Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) and Deputy Press Registrar General for Press Registrar General of India (PRGI) in Andhra Pradesh.

Before taking the charge, Ratnakar, a senior officer of Indian Information Service (IIS) was working as Director, CBC Regional office, Vijayawada. He has varied experience of various field publicity units and news units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in Andhra Pradesh.

During his career, he also worked as the head of Regional News Unit for Doordarshan News in Vijayawada, PIB in Hyderabad and Directorate of Field Publicity, renamed as CBC, in Kadapa.

In his new capacity, he will coordinate publicity activities of central government organisations, outreach publicity activities and various mandatories for print media organisations, related to the PRGI in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick