Ratnakar takes charge as Director, PIB Vijayawada
He will also hold the charge of the Director for CBC and Deputy Press Registrar General for PRGI in AP
Vijayawada: P Ratnakar has assumed the charge as the Director for Media and Communications in Press Information Bureau, Vijayawada, on Wednesday. Along with the PIB, Ratnakar will also hold the charge of the Director for Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) and Deputy Press Registrar General for Press Registrar General of India (PRGI) in Andhra Pradesh.
Before taking the charge, Ratnakar, a senior officer of Indian Information Service (IIS) was working as Director, CBC Regional office, Vijayawada. He has varied experience of various field publicity units and news units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in Andhra Pradesh.
During his career, he also worked as the head of Regional News Unit for Doordarshan News in Vijayawada, PIB in Hyderabad and Directorate of Field Publicity, renamed as CBC, in Kadapa.
In his new capacity, he will coordinate publicity activities of central government organisations, outreach publicity activities and various mandatories for print media organisations, related to the PRGI in the state.