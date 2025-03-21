Ray meets PM, seeks Railway Division in Rourkela

Rourkela: Former Rourkela MLA and senior BJP leader Dilip Ray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention in the implementation of development projects in Rourkela.

Ray sought establishment of a New Railway Division in Rourkela under East Coast Railway as the steel city and its surrounding areas contribute significantly to railway revenue. The region remains under-served in terms of infrastructure and passenger services, he said.

Ray urged the Prime Minister to take immediate steps to create a dedicated Railway Division, ensuring better administration, improved connectivity, and balanced development for Odisha’s mineral belt.

Secondly, he urged the Prime Minister to expedite the expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) under SAIL as the long-pending Rs 30,000 crore expansion plan of RSP has been stalled due to land acquisition challenges.

Ray discussed the need for swift resolution so that this flagship steel plant can double its capacity, create thousands of jobs and strengthen India’s self-reliance in steel production. With the BJP government in Odisha, this is the ideal time to remove roadblocks and move forward, he added.

Thirdly, Ray called for upgradation of Rourkela Airport as despite being a major industrial, educational and sporting city, the steel city still lacks a fully functional airport. “I highlighted the need to upgrade the airport to a 4C category, extend the runway, instal night landing facilities and bring in more airline operators to ensure reliable air connectivity,” he said.

Additionally, Ray sought transfer of airport ownership from SAIL to AAI for better management and long-term development.

“In recent times, the process for these developments has gained momentum, and I am optimistic that we will see positive outcomes soon,” he said.

The Prime Minister has assured that these issues would be looked into at the highest level, added Ray.