Rayalaseema Communist Party Pays Tribute to Karl Marx on 141st Death Anniversary

Rayalaseema Communist Party's State Secretary Ravi Shankar Reddy commemorated the 141st death anniversary of Karl Marx, hailing the renowned theoretician, philosopher, and economist as the visionary genius of the 21st century. The solemn occasion, held at the state office in Kahiyala Penta, saw RCP workers coming together to pay homage to Marx by garlanding his portrait.

In his tribute, Ravi Shankar Reddy lauded Marx's enduring legacy, citing his theoretical contributions as a guiding compass for the empowerment and liberation of the working class worldwide. He emphasized the continued relevance and potency of Marx's teachings in addressing contemporary societal challenges, underscoring Marx's epithet as the intellectual luminary of the modern era.

Asserting the perpetual significance of Marx's principles in advocating for the rights of the oppressed and marginalized, Ravi Shankar Reddy highlighted the enduring mission to uphold the values of equality and justice for all. He rallied the attendees to uphold Marx's ideals, symbolized by the red flag, in championing the cause of the downtrodden and combating social injustices and unlawful practices.

The event was attended by prominent figures including RTU State Secretary Siddaramaiah, RCP City Secretary Maqbool Basha, City Secretary Ward members Madagalam Prasad, Chapala Subbaraidu, Kasim, Ramesh, Ravi, as well as Rythu leaders Prathapareddy, among others. The gathering resonated with a collective commitment to perpetuating Marx's revolutionary spirit and advancing the struggle for a more equitable and just society.