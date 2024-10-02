Rayalaseema to be made green energy hub: CM Naidu

Pucchakayalamada (Kurnool district): Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said efforts were on to transform the Rayalaseema region into green energy hub. “The solar and wind energy projects have the potential to generate employment opportunities for 7.5 lakh youth,” he said.

Addressing a gram sabha at Pucchakayalamada village in the Pathikonda constituency of Kurnool district on Tuesday, the CM said that the government was also keen to create software jobs with the facility of work from home and from special works stations as promised during the elections.

Seeing the smiles on the faces of the people in the meeting, Naidu said he was happy there were broad smiles on the faces of the people after hoary five years of the previous regime which everyone suffered heavily. He thanked the people for giving a landslide victory for the alliance and sending 21 MPs to Lok Sabha. He said he was scared when he found out that the government coffers were empty but the MPs proved to be the “Sanjeevini” who could effectively present the situation to the Centre and get handholding from the Centre which has helped the state to kick start administration and take up the process of restoring the economic and financial health of the state.

Referring to social security pensions, Naidu said he was happy to see that the pension scheme which was first launched by NTR in 1985-86 with Rs 30 per month has now become Rs 4,000 per month and is being delivered at their doorstep on the first of every month. Similarly, he was happy that the employees too were getting salaries on first of every month.

Naidu said he will fill up all the ponds with the water of Hundri Neeva. He also assured to complete Vedavathy, Gudrevula and Guru Raghavendra irrigation projects. With the completion of all these projects Rayalaseema region would flourish with green lush crops. He further said that the High Court bench would be set up in Kurnool. National Highway road from Kurnool to Bellary in Karnataka state would be laid. Orvakal would be developed as an industrial corridor .

The government, he said, would be giving three free LPG gas cylinders from Deepavali. Prior to addressing gram sabha the Chief Minister has offered prayers to Kasi Eshwar Swamy.

He later inaugurated a pylon where Rs.2.83 crore worth developmental works were to be taken up. Naidu has also visited the homes of beneficiaries and handed over pensions and interacted with them.