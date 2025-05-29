Rayalaseema to get two Industrial parks

Kadapa: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken steps to set up two industrial parks at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore in Rayalaseema region.

Addressing TDP Mahanadu meeting in Kadapa on Wednesday, he said the CM has taken steps to get Rs 50,000 crore worth Central government projects in the next five years in the State besides constructing the State capital Amaravati in a big way.

He recalled that the Centre allotted Rs 9,000 crore to AP in the railway budget during the current financial year.

The Union Minister said, “The aim of CM Naidu is to develop the State for future generations. At present, the government is developing roads at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore in all the Assembly constituencies across the State.’

He criticised that the previous YSRCP government had failed to utilise Central schemes for State development and cheated the people. The coalition government gave a new lease to the people, he added.

He said petrochemical complex will be set up in state with Rs 95,000 crore and it will give big boost for the development of the State. Dr Pemmasani said, the aim of the meeting is to develop the State and render better services to the people.

Earlier, he paid tributes to the portrait of late CM NT Rama Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary.