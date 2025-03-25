Live
R&B, Panchayat Raj road works 100% complete
Collector G Rajakumari instructs special officers and MPDOs to ensure live telecast of the launch of P4 Survey on Ugadi festival in every constituency
Nandyal: Road construction works undertaken by Roads & Buildings (R&B) and Panchayati Raj departments have been completed, announced district Collector G Rajakumari.
She reviewed various issues with the officials at a meeting at PGPRS Hall at the Collectorate, after receiving grievances from people across the district on Monday.
During the meeting, the Collector stated the State government had taken up an initiative to repair potholes on R&B roads, achieving 100 per centcompletion in the district. Similarly, 96 per cent of cement concrete (CC) roads under Panchayati Raj were completed in coordination with local representatives, positioning the district in the forefront. She appreciated the officials concerned for their efforts.
Referring to employment guarantee scheme, she noted that out of the targeted 75 lakh workdays, 73 lakh workdays had been provided so far. She instructed MPDOs and field-level officials to focus on exceeding the remaining target to ensure employment for wage earners. The officials were also directed to complete farm ponds, percolation tanks, and fish tanks efficiently. Furthermore, she set a deadline of March 31 for the full update of muster rolls and uploading of related bills.
Considering the State government’s P4 Survey launch by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Ugadi festival, she instructed special officers and MPDOs to ensure live telecast of the event in every constituency. Additionally, she mentioned that nodal officers had been appointed to establish constituency-level plans as per GO MS 37. In view of summer season, she stressed resolving grievances at mandal level and instructed municipal commissioners to set up cooling shelters and water kiosks at major junctions in towns to address drinking water issues. Regarding the upcoming Ugadi celebrations in Srisailam, where a large number of devotees from Karnataka are expected, Collector Rajakumari directed DMHO and Atmakur RDO to set up medical camps and deploy ambulances.
She also ordered tahsildars to assess and report crop damage due to unseasonal rains in Kowlekuntla, Dornipadu, and Gospadu mandals.
Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramunayak, Special Deputy Collectors, and other district officials participated.