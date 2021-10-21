Reaching hospital in time crucial during stroke

Guntur: The prevalence of stroke is on the rise in India with as many as 18 lakh stroke cases being reported every year, according to the Indian Stroke Association (ISA), which has launched several initiatives to create awareness about stroke.

The ISA is celebrating October as Stroke Awareness Month and has organised dozens of programmes and events to spread general awareness about stroke and reduce its burden. "Stroke is a brain attack and is the leading cause of disability and second leading cause of death in India. One person has a stroke in India every 40 seconds, and one-fourth of the patients are less than 50, including a large number who are in the age group of 19-30," said Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, President, ISA.

It is estimated that 80 percent of stroke cases can be prevented with lifestyle and behavioural changes.

"Stroke can happen to anyone, at any age and anywhere. It is estimated that one in every four persons will have a stroke during their lifetime. The risk can be reduced by regular checks for hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, etc. Exercising regularly, maintaining the right weight, quitting smoking and giving up alcohol consumption can also help reduce the risk of stroke," said Dr Arvind Sharma, Secretary, ISA.

As a part of Stroke Awareness Month, which will culminate on the occasion of World Stroke Day on October 29, the ISA has taken the lead in public awareness campaigns through risk screening camps, audio-visual presentations for the public, community engagement through social media and other platforms, collaborations with Indian Red Cross Society, Rotary Club, and other NGOs, and a host of other activities throughout the month.

"In the event of a stroke, recognising the symptoms and reaching the hospital in time is critical. There are many effective therapies for stroke if administered within the golden period of 4.5 hours of getting the stroke. During stroke, every minute 20 lakh neurons die, and hence the need to act fast," informed Dr P Vijaya, Executive Committee member, ISA.