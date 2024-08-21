Reactor Explodes at a Pharma Company in Atchutapuram, 15 Injured

A reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical company in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) leaving 15 injured on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, the incident occurred during lunch hours, potentially averting a danger.

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, with firefighters quickly arriving to begin rescue operations. The injured were swiftly transported to a nearby private hospital in Anakapalli for medical treatment.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion and assessing the extent of damage to the facility.