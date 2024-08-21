  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Reactor Explodes at a Pharma Company in Atchutapuram, 15 Injured

Reactor Explodes at a Pharma Company in Atchutapuram, 15 Injured
x
Highlights

A reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical company in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) leaving 15 injured on Wednesday afternoon.

A reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical company in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) leaving 15 injured on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, the incident occurred during lunch hours, potentially averting a danger.

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, with firefighters quickly arriving to begin rescue operations. The injured were swiftly transported to a nearby private hospital in Anakapalli for medical treatment.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion and assessing the extent of damage to the facility.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X