Live
Just In
Reactor Explodes at a Pharma Company in Atchutapuram, 15 Injured
Highlights
A reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical company in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) leaving 15 injured on Wednesday afternoon.
A reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical company in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) leaving 15 injured on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, the incident occurred during lunch hours, potentially averting a danger.
Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, with firefighters quickly arriving to begin rescue operations. The injured were swiftly transported to a nearby private hospital in Anakapalli for medical treatment.
The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion and assessing the extent of damage to the facility.
