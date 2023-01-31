Reactor blast injures five persons at a pharma company in Anakapalli

Anakapalli: Tension prevailed at Atchutapuram, Anakapalli district as an explosion took place at GFMS Pharma company located in the area on Tuesday.

Employees working in the company scurried for life following a reactor blast at the site that emanated thick flames and fumes.

According to preliminary reports, five persons were said to be seriously injured. Of them, two were said to be in critical condition. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, fire extinguishers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.