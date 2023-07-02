Ready to contest from Tadikonda, says Dokka

Guntur: Former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said he was ready to contest in the coming Assembly elections from Tadikonda Assembly constituency, if the party high command permits him.

He performed puja at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem village in Amaravati on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said he had conveyed his willingness to contest from the constituency to the party high command.

After performing puja at Sri Venkteswara Swamy temple, the MLC also served food to the poor at the temple. Speaking on this occasion, he explained the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the benefit of various sections of people and the significance of Jagananna Suraksha programme.

He urged the eligible to avail the benefits of welfare schemes. He said development was possible only with the YSRCP government.