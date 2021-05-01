Ready to fight 5,000 more days, vows Amaravati JAC

Amaravati : The protest launched by farmers of Amaravati region seeking retention of capital at Amaravati entered 500th day on Friday. The Amaravati JAC organised a virtual meeting on the occasion which was attended by a large number of farmers and leaders.

Speaking on this occasion, Amaravati JAC leaders said that they are ready to continue the agitation for even 5,000 days to protect Amaravati capital. After unveiling a statue of Gouthama Buddha at the protest venue, they said that they will continue their agitation in non-violent way.

The JAC leaders said that the YSRCP government had failed to credit the land lease amount to the farmers. They expressed ire over the irresponsible behaviour of the government towards the farmers who offered their lands for the development of Amaravati capital.

They alleged that the state government is trying to harass and threaten the agitating farmers including women instead of listening to their genuine and just demands.

A large number of farmers including women participated in the virtual meeting. Telugu Yuvata leader V Kiran observed one-day fast extending support to the Amaravati farmers on the occasion of agitation completing 500 days.