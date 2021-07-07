Realtor brutally murdered in Narasaraopet of Guntur, police starts probe

A brutal murder has taken place in Narasaraopet of Guntur district. The real estate businessman was brutally hacked to death by unknown assailants. The realtor, who was on his way to the venture at dawn, was killed by thugs. The incident took place at a real estate venture near the suburb of Ravipada. Kotapati Mallikarjuna Rao alias Vengamamba Mallikarjuna Rao of Narasaraopet runs a real estate business. Recently laid a new venture near Ravipada.

Every morning Mallikarjuna Rao comes and goes to his venture. Meanwhile, in Wednesday, opponents brutally murdered. He was hit in the face with surf powder and brutally chopped to death with a knife leaving the town in shock. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and examined Mallikarjuna Rao's body and collected evidence.

DSP Vijaya Bhaskar Rao reached the spot and examined it. He said that unidentified thugs had brutally chopped him to death and the accused would be arrested soon. However, the deceased Mallikarjuna Rao seems to be the main accused in the murder case of another realtor Tadikamalla Ramesh in 2019. The assassination is thought to have taken place in the wake of the old disputes.