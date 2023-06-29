Realtor couple allegedly kidnapped in Visakhapatnam

Within days after the kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana's family, yet another incident wherein a realtor couple was allegedly kidnapped by the unidentified assailants under the Visakhapatnam fourth town police station limits in Vizag.



The realtor couple identified as Patnala Srinivas and Lakshmi migrated from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam and doing their business. However, they were allegedly kidnapped by a gang of seven members on wed e, which created a stir locally.

The police upon learning of the incident suspected that it is handiwork of Mr. Charan's realtor company and registered a case. The police started a search operation for the victims.

It is learned that Srinivas was arrested by Vijayawada police in June 2021 in a cheating case. The thugs seem to have been kidnapped them demanding Rs. 60 lakh.