Realtor couple allegedly kidnapped in Visakhapatnam
The realtor couple identified as Patnala Srinivas and Lakshmi migrated from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam and doing business. However, they were allegedly kidnapped by a gang of seven members, which created a stir locally.
Within days after the kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana's family, yet another incident wherein a realtor couple was allegedly kidnapped by the unidentified assailants under the Visakhapatnam fourth town police station limits in Vizag.
However, they were allegedly kidnapped by a gang of seven members on wed e, which created a stir locally.
The police upon learning of the incident suspected that it is handiwork of Mr. Charan's realtor company and registered a case. The police started a search operation for the victims.
It is learned that Srinivas was arrested by Vijayawada police in June 2021 in a cheating case. The thugs seem to have been kidnapped them demanding Rs. 60 lakh.