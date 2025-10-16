Live
Rear Admiral Manoj Jha assumes charge as Chief Staff Officer (Operations)
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Manoj Jha assumed charge as the Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Eastern Naval Command.The Rear Admiral took charge as...
Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Manoj Jha assumed charge as the Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Eastern Naval Command.
The Rear Admiral took charge as the Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of the ENC on October 15 (Wednesday).
An alumnus of Naval Academy, Goa, DSSC, Wellington, Naval War College, Goa IN NWC and Royal College of Defence Studies, RCDS UK, the Flag Officer was commissioned on January 1, 1995.
A gunnery specialist, he held various key afloat appointments including Command of Destroyer INS Chennai, Commissioning Commanding Officer of the first ASW Corvette INS Kamorta and Executive Officer of Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat. He served as ACNS (CS NCO) and Cmde (Pers) at NHQ prior to taking over this appointment.
