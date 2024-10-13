Record Number of Applications Received for Liquor Shop Licenses in AP

In a remarkable development, the Andhra Pradesh government has received an overwhelming total of 89,882 applications for 3,396 liquor shop licenses across the state. This surge in applications is a testament to the lucrative opportunities presented by the state's new liquor policy, set to take effect on October 16.



Through the tendering process, the state government has secured a significant revenue boost of Rs. 1,797.64 crores. The statistics indicate that, on average, there were about 25 to 26 applications submitted for each liquor shop, highlighting the high level of interest among prospective operators.

The NTR district emerged as the most competitive region, drawing in 5,800 applications for just 113 liquor shops, translating to an astonishing average of 50 to 51 applications per shop. In contrast, the Alluri district recorded the least interest, with only 12 shops garnering minimal applications. The Excise Department plans to reassess the situation in regions with fewer applications.

Interestingly, this year has seen a notable increase in applications for online liquor stores from abroad. Initial resistance from local liquor syndicates to encourage competitive applications was swiftly addressed after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu intervened, issuing a warning to the syndicates.

Excise department officials have indicated that this is the first time in the state’s history that liquor shop applications have reached such a level. A lottery draw will be conducted on October 14 to determine shop allotments, with successful applicants notified by October 15. The new liquor policy promises to provide a wide variety of liquor brands at affordable prices, starting at just Rs. 99.

As the state gears up for this new regime, the excitement surrounding the liquor shop licenses marks a transformative moment for Andhra Pradesh's beverage industry.