Record number of pilgrims had darshan on May 31
Tirumala: In a record of its sorts in the last one decade, TTD has provided comfortable and hassle free darshan for 95,080 devotees on Sunday.
The hill temple has been witnessing the swarm of pilgrims especially since mid of May. With day and night efforts of various TTD departments, darshan was provided to record number of devotees even on Thursdays and Fridays in the second half of May.
As per the instructions of TTD higher authorities and under continuous monitoring of the heads of various departments, distribution of Annaprasdam, water, milk have been carried out with the help of Srivari Sevaks and security wing.
When compared to May 2024, this year more than 55,000 devotees had darshan additionally, taking the total figure to 23,79,252 as against 23,23,493 during last year. The total number of devotees, who have darshan crossed 95,000 mark on Sunday, May 31.
Similarly, Annaprasadam servings have set a new record with highest servings ever, taking the figure to 1.33 crore in May 2025 as against 71 lakhs in 2024.
While the numbers of tonsures stood and number of laddus being sold this May also topped against the figures of May last.