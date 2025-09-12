Recruitment of Vedic Scholars in TTD delayed, says Bhumana

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has attracted attention after the scheduled interviews for Vedaparayanadarulu recruitment, expected to commence on September 11, were put on hold, said Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Former chairman of the TTD Trust Board expressed concern, noting that 700 posts were created during his tenure with the objective of encouraging Vedic scholarship and strengthening traditional practices. He stated that the appointment of these scholars would not only provide livelihood support but also help sustain Veda chanting across temples. The interviews were to be conducted under the supervision of Deputy Executive Officer Govindarajan, assisted by senior Vedic scholar and Krishna Yajurveda faculty member Phani Yagneswara Yajulu. The former chairman observed that halting the process at this stage has raised doubts about the reasoning behind the decision.

Alleging that the process was interrupted to pave the way for the inclusion of favored candidates, he described the move as inappropriate. He further remarked that attributing the suspension to letters or complaints without substantial grounds was discouraging, particularly for the Brahmin community that welcomed such opportunities. While emphasizing that honest officials should be encouraged in the system, the former chairman said that stopping the recruitment not only prevents eligible scholars from gaining livelihoods but also sets back the goal of ensuring Vedic recitations in temples.