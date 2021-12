Rector, directors appointed for JNTU-Kakinada

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasada Raju has appointed new directors and principals.

Prof KV Ramana appointed as Rector, Prof G Yesuratnam as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to VC, Prof KVSG Murali Krishna as director, Academic and Planning Prof Ch Sai Babu as director, Academic Audit, Prof V Ravindra as director of Research & Development, Prof B Balakrishna as director of Evaluation, Prof K Raamu as Director, BICS, Prof V Srinivasulu as Chief Engineer & Director, Infrastructure Development, Prof P Subba Rao as Director, Faculty Development Cell, Prof D Koteswar Rao as director, IIIPT, Prof S Sivanaga Raju as Foreign Universities Relations, Prof A Gopala Krishna as Director, IST, Prof A Krishna Mohan as Director Admissions, Prof M Swaroopa Rani as Director, Empowerment of Women & Grievances, Prof JVR Murthy as Director, Incubation Centre, Prof G Abbiah as Director, University Games & Sports, Prof N Balaji as Director, IQAC & Legal Cell of JNTU-K, Prof MHM Krishna as principal, University College of Engineering, Kakinada and Prof Ch Srinivasa Rao as Principal, University College of Engineering , Narasaropet.