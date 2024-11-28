Red alert issued to two districts in AP amid expected severe cyclonic Storm

In light of a severe cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal, several districts of Andhra Pradesh are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming 24 hours. The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre has issued a warning as rain begins to fall across various regions.

The storm, currently located about 110 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, is intensifying and is projected to strengthen into a full-fledged cyclone by this evening or tomorrow morning. It is expected to make landfall along the coasts of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, specifically between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, on the morning of the 30th of this month.

As precautionary measures, the authorities have issued a red alert for Tirupati and Nellore districts, indicating the potential for extreme weather conditions. In addition, an orange alert has been issued for Annamayya and Chittoor districts due to the anticipated heavy to very heavy rains. A yellow alert has also been raised for Prakasam, Sathya Sai, and YSR Kadapa districts amid predictions of significant rainfall in those areas.

Wind speeds along the south coast are expected to range between 45 to 55 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching as high as 65 km/h. Fishermen are strongly advised to refrain from venturing out to sea, and danger warnings have been issued at all ports across Andhra Pradesh.

Farmers engaged in fieldwork are also encouraged to take necessary precautions to safeguard their crops and equipment. The Cyclone Warning Centre continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as the storm develops.